Uzbekistan imports 46.3 tons of coffee from Italy

The volume of imports decreased by 65.4 tons, or 32.4%, compared with the same period in 2025.

Italy became Uzbekistan’s largest coffee supplier in the first two months of 2026, accounting for 46.3 tons.

Other major suppliers included Ethiopia (26.7 tons), Vietnam (15 tons), Germany (14.8 tons), and Russia (14.2 tons).

Imports from other countries totaled 19.2 tons.

Earlier, it was reported that Brazil may register its highest-ever coffee export volumes in the 2026/27 marketing year (July-June), with total shipments projected to approach 47 million 60kg bags.