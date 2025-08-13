Uzbekistan imported 9.9 thousand tons of chocolate in six months

The import volume decreased by 14.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

The leading suppliers of chocolate and chocolate products to Uzbekistan in the first half of 2025 were:

Russia – 7,528 tons;

Netherlands – 785 tons;

Ukraine – 405 tons;

Kazakhstan – 277 tons;

France – 213 tons;

Other countries – 654 tons;

Earlier, it was reported that TikTok hype over Dubai chocolate has sparked pistachio shortage.