Uzbekistan imported 9.9 thousand tons of chocolate in six months
14:42, 13 August 2025
According to the National Statistics Committee, Uzbekistan imported 9.9 thousand tons of chocolate and chocolate products worth 31.4 million US dollars from 29 countries between January and June 2025, UzA reports.
The import volume decreased by 14.9 percent compared to the same period last year.
The leading suppliers of chocolate and chocolate products to Uzbekistan in the first half of 2025 were:
Russia – 7,528 tons;
Netherlands – 785 tons;
Ukraine – 405 tons;
Kazakhstan – 277 tons;
France – 213 tons;
Other countries – 654 tons;
