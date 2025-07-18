Uzbekistan, Hungary sign protocol under NPP construction project

The document envisages application of dry cooling systems with mechanical draft, preparation of technical and commercial proposals for the supply of equipment, establishment of a joint venture in Uzbekistan for the organization of large-unit assembly of dry cooling systems. As per the document, the Hungarian side will also contribute to the development of educational programs and traineeships under the project, Telegram channel of Uzatom Agency says.

Earlier, on July 14, Tashkent hosted negotiations between Uzatom, Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, MVM EGI Zrt., Pólus, OTP Bank Uzbekistan, Russia’s JSC Atomstroyexport and JSC Atomenergoproekt which discussed the key stage of the nuclear power plant construction in Uzbekistan.