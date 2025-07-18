EN
    Uzbekistan, Hungary sign protocol under NPP construction project

    19:17, 18 July 2025

    As part of a working trip of a Hungarian delegation to Uzbekistan, Uzatom Agency, the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and  Hungarian company MVM EGI Zrt. company signed a protocol outlining the key areas of cooperation under the nuclear power plant construction project, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Uzbekistan, Hungary sign protocol under NPP construction project
    Photo credit: https://t.me/uzatom_info

    The document envisages application of dry cooling systems with mechanical draft, preparation of technical and commercial proposals for the supply of equipment, establishment of a joint venture in Uzbekistan for the organization of large-unit assembly of dry cooling systems. As per the document, the Hungarian side will also contribute to the development of educational programs and traineeships under the project, Telegram channel of Uzatom Agency says.

    Earlier, on July 14, Tashkent hosted negotiations between Uzatom, Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, MVM EGI Zrt., Pólus, OTP Bank Uzbekistan, Russia’s JSC Atomstroyexport and JSC Atomenergoproekt which discussed the key stage of the nuclear power plant construction in Uzbekistan. 

     

     

    Uzbekistan Central Asia World News Hungary
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
