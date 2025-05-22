Uzbekistan, Hungary enhance cooperation in nuclear energy

According to the Agency, the documents provide for long-term collaboration between the two countries in joint nuclear technology projects, in application of new findings and developments, in the supply of cooling systems for construction sites, as well as in personnel training and retraining. The agreements also outline mechanisms for cooperation in building nuclear power plants.

The MVM EGI Zrt. was founded in 1948 and has extensive experience in developing high-tech energy solutions.

The documents were signed as part of the official visit of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Hungary

Previously it was reported that President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov held talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during a working visit to Hungary on May 21. The sides agreed to boost cooperation, strategic partnership and fraternal relations.