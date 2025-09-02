Uzbekistan gets its own Squash and Padel Federation

They emphasized that the establishment of the federation marks an essential step towards promoting the popularity of squash and padel in the country.

It was noted that the official launch of squash in Uzbekistan, a sport included in the program of the 2026 Summer Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, and the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, United States, represents a significant step for Uzbekistan’s athletes towards new achievements.

The event, which coincided with the Independence Day celebrations, featured exhibition performances by athletes in both disciplines, leaving a warm impression on the audience.

