Uzbekistan gets its own Squash and Padel Federation
At the official opening ceremony of the Uzbekistan Squash and Padel Federation, held in Tashkent’s Ecopark, participants included Minister of Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan A. Ikramov, First Deputy Chairman of the National Olympic Committee O. Umarov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Uzbekistan Hassan bin Hamza Hashim, former President of the International Esports Federation Vlad Marinescu, and other distinguished guests, UzA reports.
They emphasized that the establishment of the federation marks an essential step towards promoting the popularity of squash and padel in the country.
It was noted that the official launch of squash in Uzbekistan, a sport included in the program of the 2026 Summer Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, and the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, United States, represents a significant step for Uzbekistan’s athletes towards new achievements.
The event, which coincided with the Independence Day celebrations, featured exhibition performances by athletes in both disciplines, leaving a warm impression on the audience.
