Uzbekistan, France sign declaration on strategic partnership

The document was signed during the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan to France.

The two leaders discussed the possibility of raising the relations between Uzbekistan and France to a new level. In particular, a new program was developed to boost innovative and industrial cooperation.

The countries are implementing joint projects on extraction of rare minerals and raw materials, their processing, as well as the projects in energy sector and infrastructure development. More than 12 billion euros are set to be allocated for these projects.

Last year, commodity turnover between the two countries exceeded 1 billion euros, and the number of joint ventures rose 4fold.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emmanuel Macron agreed to strengthen cooperation in education sector and open a Uzbek-French University in Tashkent.

The parties also agreed to increase direct flights between the countries to develop business, tourism and cultural ties.

More than 10 documents were signed following the talks, including the Intergovernmental agreement on establishment of a Uzbek-French University, the Intergovernmental agreement on readmission, the Program of cooperation of the foreign affairs ministries for 2025-2026, the Program of cooperation with the French Development Agency, the Declaration of cooperation within international organizations, the Declaration of cooperation in healthcare etc.

Recall that the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, arrived in Paris on a state visit at the invitation of Emmanuel Macron.