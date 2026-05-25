Uzbekistan flower festival enters Guinness World Records

According to Guinness World Records official website, more than 29.4 million plants were specially planted by hand for the festival, while the minimum requirement was only 1 million flowers. As a result, the city of Namangan set a Guinness World Record in the category “largest number of flowers collectively planted in one month.”

The administration of Namangan region coordinated a month-long planting campaign in Namangan city as part of the 65th International Flower Festival.

Photo credit: uznews.uz

The goal was to celebrate the city’s flower-growing traditions, improve public green spaces and engage a large team in a meaningful community project.

The festival will last from May 24 through July 12. According to organizers, the project will gather some 5 million viewers. Around 150 various events, including scientific conferences, forums, fairs, concerts and drone shows are planned to be held within the festival.

Earlier, it was reported that the city of Tashkent, Uzbekistan, celebrated spring with its annual Flower Festival 2026, a vibrant event showcasing the beauty of nature and local creativity.