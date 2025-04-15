Uzbekistan, Chinese company ink deal for construction of mini-HPPs

The news follows a meeting between the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan with General Director of the Chinese Xinjiang Qianyuan Kunyu Construction Engineering Hou Hue.

The initiative marks a step forward in Uzbekistan’s commitment to expanding renewable energy sources and strengthening energy sustainability through international cooperation.

In the course of the meeting, the parties also held a constructive discussion on the technical aspects and next steps for the development of cascades of small hydroelectric power plants along Uzbekistan's waterways.

Founded in 2011, Xinjiang Qianyuan Kunyu specializes in the construction of electricity transmission and distribution systems, as well as the development, investment, construction, and management of renewable energy projects.

To note, a Kyrgyz-Chinese joint venture to build small HPP in Osh region.