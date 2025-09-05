Uzbekistan, China to implement joint projects in textile industry

During the talks with representatives of China’s Fong’s, the project of dyeing and stuffing mixed fabrics in Uzbekistan was discussed. An agreement was reached on its implementation in free economic zones and the effective use of logistics and infrastructure opportunities.

During negotiations with the leadership of China Hi-Tech Holding, an agreement was signed on a significant investment project aimed at the production of synthetic fiber and viscose yarn. The company’s representatives noted that by the end of this year, they will arrive in Uzbekistan to determine the area for the project and deepen ties with local partners.

Photo credit: UzA

At the meeting with representatives of China Texmatech Co., Ltd, a project was considered to modernize existing textile enterprises, deploy new capacities, and produce mixed fabrics. Within the framework of the project, it is planned to produce import-substituting products to ensure the domestic market and export to the CIS countries.

The quality standards of fabrics and the organization of an experimental and educational production center for the maintenance of modern equipment were also discussed.

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed on this project at the China – Uzbekistan Forum, which became a significant step in strengthening the bilateral partnership.

According to Abdulaziz Abdurakhimov, Head of the Department for Attracting International Brands of the Uztuqimachiliksanoat Association, the meetings that took place play a crucial role in the influx of foreign investment into the textile industry, the introduction of advanced technologies, and the expansion of international partnerships within the industry.

Earlier it was reported that Tajikistan and China signed deal on international road transportation.