Uzbekistan boosts green energy production

According to the Energy Ministry of Uzbekistan, solar plants produced 3.8 billion kWh, while wind farms generated 2.2 billion kWh of electricity.

Compared to the same period in 2025, the country’s renewable electricity generation increased by 24.3%, saving 1.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan plan to begin exporting green energy to Europe by 2030.

Uzbek media also noted that between 2017 and 2025, the number of hydropower plants in the country rose from 36 to 100, with total capacity increasing from 1.6 GW to 2.4 GW.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan plans to build 'giant power banks' to store green energy.