Uzbekistan announces intention to join UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs

The event brought together over 2,000 delegates from 164 countries and more than 20 international organizations. Key discussions centered on combating drug addiction, addressing drug-related crimes, and strengthening international cooperation in this area.

The delegation of Uzbekistan delivered a national statement presenting the concept of the country’s National Strategy for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking for 2024-2028. Additionally, a special side event was held during the session highlighting Uzbekistan’s experience in drug abuse prevention among women, measures against drug trafficking originating from Afghanistan and the wider region, as well as efforts to develop specialized rehabilitation centers.

In addition, representatives of Uzbekistan participated in a series of meetings jointly organized with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the European Union to strengthen international cooperation.

