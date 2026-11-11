Uzbekistan and World Bank discuss strategic partnership

The meeting focused on practical steps to expand the strategic partnership with the leading international financial institution. The joint project portfolio has reached nearly $16 billion.

The talks covered preparations for the Forum on the Mid-Term Review of the International Development Association’s resources, scheduled to take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in December.

The sides identified priority areas of cooperation, including implementing the Growth and Jobs Program, developing a new Country Partnership Framework, attracting private investment in infrastructure, privatization, and ensuring water security.

Earlier, it was reported that the Asian Development Bank greenlit a $60 million concessional loan to boost livestock productivity, strengthen food security, and support rural farmers in Uzbekistan.