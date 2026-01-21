Uzbekistan and Türkiye FMs chart path for expanded cooperation

During the talks, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, noting the high dynamics of relations between Uzbekistan and Türkiye, as well as the rich agenda of cooperation. As Bakhtiyor Saidov said, there are many positive dynamics in all spheres. Over the years, assigned goals have become a reality, opening much broader opportunities.

The Foreign Ministers confirmed their commitment to coordinate the full implementation of all agreements promptly and to strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries.

