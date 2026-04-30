Uzbekistan and Singapore discuss new steps to expand cooperation

“Noted the significant potential for advancing cooperation between Uzbekistan and Singapore in trade, economic, and investment spheres,” Saidov wrote following the meeting.

He also welcomed the outcomes of the latest round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Uzbekistan and Singapore held earlier that day.

“Expressed confidence that the agreements reached will contribute to further strengthening of our bilateral cooperation,” he added.

Over the past seven years, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Singapore has more than doubled, while the volume of Singaporean investments in Uzbekistan has approached $1 billion, underscoring the growing momentum and long-term potential of the partnership.

As reported earlier, Uzbekistan is set to host the ADB’s Annual Meeting.