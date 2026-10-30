Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan strengthen cooperation in arts and culture education

The agreement aims to strengthen academic ties between the two institutions through student and faculty exchanges, joint educational initiatives and professional development opportunities.

Under the memorandum, the institutions plan to organize academic exchanges for undergraduate and master's students, provide internship and practical training opportunities, and promote greater academic mobility among teaching staff.

The agreement also provides for inviting specialists from both countries to deliver lectures and conduct masterclasses.

Particular emphasis will be placed on developing joint creative and research projects, organizing international conferences and seminars, and conducting professional development courses. The two institutions also intend to exchange educational materials and scientific publications.

The memorandum was signed on the sidelines of the Central Asian International Education Forum, currently taking place in Tashkent.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan held technical talks on the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant project.