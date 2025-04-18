Uzbekistan and Hungary expand cooperation in nuclear energy

The visit included meetings to study Hungary’s advanced experience in nuclear energy and nuclear technologies and familiarize participants with modern approaches to the operation and maintenance of dry cooling systems at power generation facilities.

In the first part of the visit, the delegation held negotiations with Hungary’s State Secretary for Energy and Climate, Attila Steiner. During the discussion, the two sides explored prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the nuclear energy sector, sharing expertise, and implementing joint projects.

Representatives of leading companies operating in the nuclear sector met at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary. The Hungarian side presented its achievements and innovative solutions in nuclear technologies. During the negotiations, the parties discussed technical assistance for the nuclear power plant project in Uzbekistan, particularly solutions related to water supply systems.

The issue of personnel training for the sector received special attention during the meetings. The allocation of targeted quotas for Uzbekistan students to study at prestigious higher education institutions in Hungary was considered. Additionally, programs for enhancing the qualifications of Uzbekistan specialists were discussed in cooperation with the company MVM EGI.

Following the visit, important agreements were reached on further deepening cooperation in nuclear energy. Both sides expressed their readiness to implement joint projects focused on developing nuclear technologies, professional training, and introducing advanced solutions. According to the Uzatom Agency, the Uzbekistan delegation’s visit was recognized as a significant step toward strengthening collaboration in the nuclear energy sector. It is expected to lay the foundation for the industry’s development and ensure the country’s energy security.