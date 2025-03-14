Uzbekistan and France eye promising projects to develop water supply and sanitation systems

Negotiations are underway with major French companies in this sector.

The Acting Chairman of the Board of JSC Uzsuvtaminot, Ahmad Suvonqulov, visited the production plant of Saint-Gobain PAM in France and examined the manufacturing process of large-diameter cast iron pipes. He studied various methods, including pipe preparation and casting, zinc, aluminum, and copper coating, and testing pipes under extreme conditions. The durability of cast iron pipes was once again confirmed through conducted trials.

The parties agreed to jointly explore the application of these pipes in projects aimed at developing and modernizing Uzbekistan’s drinking water infrastructure. This cooperation will be a significant step toward strengthening the country’s water supply system and ensuring a stable and high-quality provision of drinking water.