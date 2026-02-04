Uzbekistan and China advance oil & gas cooperation

It is reported that the Uzbek delegation, led by Abdugani Sanginov, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz, visited China to strengthen cooperation and establish new partnerships.

According to Uzbekneftegaz, cooperation in the oil and gas sector, existing challenges, and plans were discussed in Beijing with Jereh Group management.

The Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz highly appreciated the production potential of Jereh Group and its experience in oil and gas equipment, emphasizing the importance of mutual responsibility, strict compliance with contractual obligations, and the further development of cooperation.

Under the current contract, the supply of 22 wellhead compressor stations is envisaged for the fields of Uzbekneftegaz, some of which are already in operation.

The parties exchanged views on new contracts for the delivery of additional compressor stations and well cementing units for the Gazli Oil and Gas Production Department.

Abdugani Sanginov noted that the key factors for subsequent decisions are the offering of optimal prices and compliance with production and delivery timelines of no more than six months.

Concluding the meeting, the parties agreed to promptly address existing issues and elevate cooperation to a new level.

