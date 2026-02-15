Uzbekistan and Belarus discuss expanding investment cooperation

During the talks, the parties discussed the prospects for expanding investment cooperation, including the possibility of placing STiM’s road-marking material production at one of Uzbekistan’s free economic zones.

A Cooperation Agreement was also signed between the Brest FEZ Administration and the Investment Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The document aims to strengthen business ties and develop joint investment projects.

