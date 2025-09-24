EN
    Uzbekistan aims to become upper-middle-income country by 2030: president

    15:16, 24 September 2025

    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced that Uzbekistan aims to join the ranks of upper-middle-income countries by 2030, the presidential press service said in a statement on Tuesday, UzA reports. 

    Video screenshot

    Mirziyoyev made the remarks in his address at the general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, held at UN headquarters in New York, the statement said.

    The head of state reviewed in detail the processes of reforms in Uzbekistan, carried out in full alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals, it said. "As was noted, our country consistently pursues the policy to build a democratic, rule-based, social and secular New Uzbekistan."

    In recent years, Uzbekistan has managed to reduce the poverty rate in the country from 35 to 6.6 percent primarily through the transformation of the education and science sector, establishment of innovative industries and technological industrial enterprises, green energy development and transport infrastructure modernization, comprehensive support of small businesses, and, consequently, the creation of millions of jobs, the statement said.

    Highlighting Uzbekistan's strong commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, the president said the New Uzbekistan advocates for solidarity, open dialogue and close cooperation with all countries in the world, and is ready to contribute to strengthening dialogue among nations, cultures and civilizations, to help achieve universal human goals.

    As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the General Debate of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly.

    Uzbekistan Central Asia UN Foreign policy President
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
