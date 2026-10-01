Uzbek traditional dish steals the show at London Halal Food Festival

As part of the event, the team from the Uzbek restaurant Oshpaz prepared pilaf using a traditional recipe in cast-iron cauldrons at the festival venue. Visitors not only tasted the dish but also watched the cooking process.

This year, the festival brought together more than 200 producers and entrepreneurs from over 25 countries. Over 20,000 people attended the event over two days.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan’s rich cuisine had made waves in Paris.