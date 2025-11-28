EN
    Uzbek grandmaster – youngest winner of FIDE World Cup

    13:18, 28 November 2025

    19-year-old Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov claimed victory at the FIDE World Cup 2025 in Goa, India, defeating China’s Wei Yi in the final, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: x.com/FIDE_chess

    Both finalists qualified for the Candidates Tournament 2026.

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev interrupted his speech at the opening ceremony of the Presidential Olympiad to congratulate the young chess prodigy.

    The Uzbek grandmaster Sindarov is set to compete in the Candidates Tournament 2026 scheduled for March 28-April 16 in Cyprus, where the winner will face the reigning champion from India, Gukesh Dommaraju.

