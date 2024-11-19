Uzbek Government resigns

As the Presidential Press Secretary Bekzod Hidoyatov informed, the existing government will continue working until the new Cabinet of Ministers is formed, to ensure continuity of its activity.

It should be recalled that after the election of Oliy Majlis deputies, the Uzbek Government, including the prime minister and ministers, lay down powers before the newly elected Parliament. This is a standard procedure aimed to relaunch the executive branch after the composition of the Parliament is renewed.