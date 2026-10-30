Using Claude at work? Your employer can now get AI-generated reports on those chats

The features - smart reports, in-app surveys and pooled group budgets - are now generally available for Claude Enterprise, although availability varies by configuration.

Smart reports analyze a sample of a team’s conversations with Claude and group the work into categories. Administrators can review spending, outputs and common obstacles, including missing connections to other services or failed tool calls.

Reports also recommend recurring workflows that could be turned into reusable skills and rules to add to code repositories. Administrators can ask custom questions about model usage and costs, then save them as templates for future reports.

Team leaders who are not administrators can be given permission to generate reports for their own groups. Anthropic said the feature is intended to help organizations understand adoption and plan investments.

“Smart reports help admins understand adoption and inform investment planning, but they aren’t for evaluating individual performance or making employment decisions,” the company said.

The new in-app surveys collect employees’ views on the value Claude brings to their work. Default questions cover useful tasks, time saved and what would slow down or stop if access were removed.

Administrators can customize questions, select recipients and export responses to a spreadsheet. Anthropic said it accesses survey data only as necessary to operate the service.

Pooled group budgets give teams a shared monthly spending allowance, allowing heavier users to draw on funds that might otherwise go unused. Individual limits still apply, with access stopping when either the member’s limit or the group’s budget is exhausted.

Users who reach a limit can request additional spending from within Claude, subject to administrator review.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Anthropic had announced early progress in using Claude to support drug development, including research into cancer treatments and food allergy therapies, as well as pharmaceutical manufacturing.