The United States captured the Olympic men’s ice hockey gold medal on Sunday with a 2–1 overtime win over Canada in the final at the Milano Cortina Games, claiming its first title since 1980.

Jack Hughes scored the decisive goal less than two minutes into sudden-death overtime, sealing victory for the Americans and denying Canada a record-extending 10th Olympic gold in men’s hockey. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck played a key role in the result, stopping 41 of 42 shots and maintaining the tournament’s top save percentage and goals-against average.

The final marked the third Olympic gold medal meeting between the North American rivals and the first since Canada’s overtime win in 2010. The United States completed an unbeaten run through the tournament, which was the first Olympic men’s competition in 12 years to feature National Hockey League players.

Canada leveled the score late in the second period when Cale Makar fired a shot through traffic to make it 1–1. Earlier, the United States had taken the lead through Matt Boldy, who broke through Canada’s defense and beat goaltender Jordan Binnington in the opening period.

Canada created several scoring chances, including a second-period breakaway by Connor McDavid that was denied by Hellebuyck. The Canadians also failed to convert on a two-man advantage during a power play, as the U.S. penalty kill remained effective throughout the game.

The Americans faced sustained pressure in the third period while being outshot by more than two to one. A late power play opportunity for the United States did not produce a goal, sending the match to overtime, where Hughes secured the win.

The game drew significant attention both at the venue and across North America. Large numbers of supporters from both countries attended the final, while television audiences in the United States reached record levels during the tournament.

Canada’s roster included veteran forward Sidney Crosby, who did not play in the final after sustaining a knee injury in the quarterfinals. Both the United States and Canada were among the three teams in the tournament, along with Sweden, composed entirely of NHL players.

The victory marked the United States’ third Olympic men’s hockey title and came 46 years after its well-known triumph at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan wrapped up its Olympic campaign with one gold medal and a series of competitive results.