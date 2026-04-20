EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    US Vice President Vance to travel to Pakistan for Iran talks

    07:51, 20 April 2026

    US Vice President JD Vance will travel to Pakistan for Iran negotiations, a White House official told Anadolu, confirming his participation amid contradictory statements.

    US Vice President Vance to travel to Pakistan for Iran talks, White House tells Anadolu
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    Special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will also travel to Islamabad, according to the official.

    Earlier Sunday, President Donald Trump said Vance would not be attending, informing ABC News of the Secret Service's concerns about arranging the vice president's security on less than 24-hour notice. "JD's great," Trump said, but logistics made the trip impossible on such short notice.

    The confusion deepened throughout the day as ABC News, Axios, and US Energy Secretary Chris Wright separately reported that Vance would, in fact, lead the US delegation, contradicting Trump's statements.

    Meetings are scheduled for Tuesday in Islamabad, possibly extending into Wednesday, Trump told Fox News. Vance previously led an earlier round of negotiations that ended without an agreement.

    Trump warned Sunday that if Iran does not sign the deal, "the whole country is getting blown up," describing the proposal as "a very simple deal" and calling it Iran's "last chance."

    As written before, no deal reached after hours of rare high-level U.S.-Iran talks in decades.

    USA Iran Pakistan Middle East situation Middle East Politics Foreign policy Donald Trump
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All