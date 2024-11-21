U.S. vetoes Security Council resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza

The draft, put forward by the council's 10 non-permanent members, demanded an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire, as well as the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The 15-member council voted 14-1 in favor of the resolution, and the United States used its veto as a permanent council member to block it.

Speaking after the vote, Robert Wood, deputy U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said that Washington had made clear it would only support a resolution that explicitly calls for the immediate release of hostages as part of a ceasefire.

"The resolution would have sent a dangerous message to Hamas that there was no need to come back to the negotiating table," he said.

The U.S. move to block the resolution drew harsh criticism from most of the members.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan welcomed the peace initiative of the White House, the main provisions of which include the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the release of hostages, the provision of humanitarian support, as well as the further restoration of the Gaza Strip with the support of the international community.