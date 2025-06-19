U.S. to screen social media for all student visa applicants

U.S. diplomatic missions will review applicants' social media and online presence for "any indications of hostility towards the citizens, culture, government, institutions or founding principles of the United States," according to a departmental cable quoted by U.S. media.

"Under new guidance, consular officers will conduct a comprehensive and thorough vetting of all student and exchange visitor applicants," the department said.

The screening will apply to both new and returning student visa applicants, and applicants who refuse to set their social media accounts' privacy settings to "public" may be rejected.

On Wednesday, the department also authorized its outposts to resume the process for foreigners applying for student visas, which had been suspended since May 27.

At the close of May, U.S. President Donald Trump said that there should be a cap of around 15 percent on foreign students at Harvard University, while continuing to pressure it to submit its list of foreign students.