U.S. to install Seoul desk to address visa issues facing Korean businesses: foreign ministry

The agreement came during the inaugural meeting of the South Korea-U.S. "Business Travel and Visa Working Group" in Washington, after more than 310 Korean workers were arrested in a U.S. immigration raid at a plant construction site for a joint Hyundai-LG Energy Solution venture on Sept. 4. They were released later.

The working group meeting was led by Jung Ki-hong, Korea's government representative for Korean nationals overseas protection and consular affairs, and Kevin Kim, the State Department's senior bureau official for East Asian and Pacific affairs.

"South Korea and the U.S. agreed that the Korea Investor Desk will be installed inside the U.S. Embassy in South Korea as a communication channel regarding visa issues facing South Korean enterprises that invest in the U.S.," the ministry said in a press release.

Details on the operation of the desk will be posted on the embassy's website later, it said.

During the meeting, the U.S. clarified activities allowed for those with a B-1 short-term business visitor visa.

"The U.S. reconfirmed that Korean companies can use the B-1 visa for activities associated with their investment process in the U.S., such as installing, servicing and repairing equipment purchased from overseas, and that those in an ESTA program can also engage in the same activities conducted by those with the B-1 visa," the ministry said.

ESTA refers to a visa waiver program.

The U.S. will release a fact sheet on the visa usage, the ministry said.

In line with Seoul's request, the two sides agreed to establish mutual lines of communication among Korea's diplomatic missions in the U.S., and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to ensure close bilateral cooperation.

At the meeting, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau emphasized the "critical" role of skilled personnel in ensuring the success of foreign investments, reaffirming the U.S.' commitment to "welcome and encourage" investment, particularly from South Korea, according to the State Department.

The department said that the U.S. government is working closely with South Korea to advance the bilateral trade and investment partnership, including by "processing appropriate visas for qualified ROK visitors to continue investing in America, in compliance with U.S. laws."

ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

