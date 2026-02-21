U.S. Supreme Court ruling raises questions over Trump tariff refunds

A U.S. Supreme Court decision declaring tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump’s emergency authority illegal has shifted attention to how the federal government will return billions of dollars collected from businesses.

The court did not provide instructions on issuing refunds, leaving the matter to the U.S. Court of International Trade. The tariffs are estimated to have generated up to $175 billion, creating a complex legal and administrative challenge for authorities and companies seeking repayment.

Under U.S. trade procedures, importers pay estimated tariffs when goods enter the country by posting a bond with Customs and Border Protection. The government later determines the final amount through a process known as liquidation, typically about 314 days after entry. Overpayments are refunded, while shortfalls must be paid by importers.

Legal experts say refund distribution could prove complicated. More than 1,000 lawsuits seeking repayments have already been filed in the trade court, and additional claims are expected. Importers have two years under U.S. trade law to file cases requesting refunds, and it remains uncertain whether a single class action could represent the wide range of affected companies.

A December ruling by the Court of International Trade confirmed it has authority to reopen final tariff determinations and order repayments with interest. The Trump administration indicated in court it would not challenge that authority, which trade specialists say reduces potential legal barriers.

However, the process may place a heavier burden on smaller businesses. Legal representatives say some companies could abandon refund claims because of the costs of filing cases and court fees. Analysts note that smaller importers were often more affected by tariff costs than larger firms with greater financial resources.

Uncertainty also surrounds who will ultimately receive refunded funds. In many cases, the importer of record — the entity responsible for paying duties and ensuring compliance with regulations — may differ from the company that bore the financial cost. Any repayment could therefore depend on contractual agreements between the parties, potentially leading to further disputes.

Trade groups warn that the refund process could take years, despite improved government recordkeeping systems that track tariff payments. Some small business organizations have called on authorities to issue automatic repayments to accelerate compensation.

The United States has previously managed large-scale refund programs. In 1998, the Supreme Court ruled part of a harbor maintenance tax unconstitutional, leading the Court of International Trade to oversee a repayment process involving more than 100,000 claimants.

Following the ruling, California Governor Gavin Newsom called for immediate refund checks with interest to businesses and households. “Time to pay the piper, Donald. These tariffs were nothing more than an illegal cash grab that drove up prices and hurt working families, so you could wreck longstanding alliances and extort them. Every dollar unlawfully taken must be refunded immediately — with interest. Cough up!” he said.

California officials said the tariffs collected more than $130 billion from importers, with costs often passed on to consumers through higher prices for goods.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump exceeded his authority by imposing broad tariffs under an emergency law.