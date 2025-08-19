U.S. State Department blocks over 6,000 foreign student visas

According to the official, the visas were withdrawn due to violations of immigration rules, including overstays and criminal offenses. “The vast majority of these cases involve assault, driving under the influence, burglary, and support for terrorism,” the spokesperson noted. Approximately 4,000 visas were revoked for breaking the law, while 200–300 were canceled under the Immigration and Nationality Act for suspected terrorist-related activities.

The issue has gained wider political context as President Donald Trump has sharply criticized leading U.S. universities. He accused them of “supporting antisemitism” following student demonstrations in favor of Palestinian rights amid the Gaza conflict. In his dispute with Harvard University, the President froze federal funding for investigations and warned of revoking its tax-exempt status. In contrast, several European countries have announced expanded research funding programs to attract international talent.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that “hundreds, and possibly thousands, of student visas” were canceled because recipients engaged in activities viewed as inconsistent with American foreign policy. Administration officials stated that holders of visas and green cards could face deportation if they expressed support for Palestinians or criticized Israel, calling such actions “pro-Hamas” and a threat to U.S. policy.

Earlier, it was reported that a federal judge blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to prevent Harvard University from hosting international students. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs ruled in June that Harvard may continue to host foreign students while the case is under review, local media reported.