U.S. senator proposes bill to end dual citizenship

Sen. Bernie Moreno submitted the proposal titled the Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025. The bill would bar individuals from being U.S. citizens while also holding foreign citizenship. Under the draft, Americans who voluntarily obtain another nationality after the law takes effect would be required to give up their U.S. citizenship.

Those who already have dual citizenship would be given one year from enactment to formally renounce either their foreign citizenship to the Secretary of State or their U.S. citizenship to the Secretary of Homeland Security. Failure to do so would be treated as a voluntary loss of U.S. citizenship under existing immigration law. The bill also directs the State Department to create procedures for declaration and verification and to coordinate with federal agencies so that individuals deemed to have lost citizenship are recorded as non-citizens in federal systems.

Current U.S. legal practice is shaped by past Supreme Court rulings, including Talbot v. Jansen and Afroyim v. Rusk, which established that Americans generally do not lose citizenship without their consent. Although the U.S. government does not publish official figures on dual nationals, some estimates suggest more than 40 million Americans may be eligible for dual citizenship.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Trump administration is preparing to broaden its existing travel restrictions to include roughly 30 countries.