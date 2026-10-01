U.S. Senate recognizes importance of growing ties with Central Asia

The Resolution recognizes the importance of the growing relationship between the United States and the five Central Asian countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The resolution was introduced by senators Steve Daines (Republican), Gary Peters (Democrat), John Curtis (Republican), David McCormick (Republican), Chris Murphy (Democrat), and Jacky Rosen (Democrat).

It was resolved that the Senate:

congratulates the countries of Central Asia on 35 years of independence; affirms the strategic importance of the United States' relationship with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan; fully supports the inherent right of all countries to determine their own foreign policy, security arrangements, and economic alliances without external coercion; affirms that the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the countries of Central Asia are foundational to the peace, security, and balance of power across Eurasia.

The Resolution underscores that the United States’ relations with the five Central Asian countries have been steadily growing on a bilateral basis and through forums such as the C5+1.

The countries have been critical partners in countering transnational threats, including terrorism, illicit trafficking, and regional instability.

Central Asia and the Caucasus serve as a vital geopolitical bridge connecting East and West, facilitating critical global trade, energy security, and digital connectivity via corridors such as the Middle Corridor.

The Senate takes into account that ongoing governance reforms, anti-corruption initiatives, and economic modernizations within those countries strengthen their long-term resilience and institutional independence;

It was emphasized that the United States seeks to foster resilient, independent economic ecosystems in Central Asia to enhance market access, private investment, and supply chain security.

It is also noted that deepening educational, cultural, and professional exchanges between the United States and the peoples of Central Asia promotes mutual understanding and shared prosperity.