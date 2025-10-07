US sees 19% drop in international student arrivals, marking largest outside pandemic: Report

Based on arrival records, the data covers both new and returning international students, leaving the exact number of new arrivals unknown.

In previous years, August arrivals have been a strong indicator of fall enrollment, as most international students arrive shortly before the semester starts.

A separate federal database tracking international students shows a similar trend, with total numbers this fall rising 23% less than last year, indicating a drop in new student arrivals, the report said.

According to recent government data, the US is home to about 1.3 million international students, the highest number of any country.

Over 70% of international students come from Asia, whose August arrivals fell 24% this year, the lowest since the pandemic.

Students from Africa, South America, and the Middle East—making up about 18% of all international students in the US—saw declines in arrivals this year, with Africa down nearly a third and a decade-long drop from the Middle East.

The decline comes amid delayed visa processing, travel bans for 19 countries, threats of deportation over pro-Palestinian speech, and stricter visa applicant vetting under the Trump administration.

Recall that U.S. Department of Homeland Security on May 22 revoked Harvard's certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, forcing roughly 7,000 foreign students at Harvard to transfer or risk being in the United States illegally.