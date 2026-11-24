The assets comprise more than $1.1 billion in USDC, a stablecoin issued by Circle Internet Financial. According to US court filings, the assets are proceeds of the theft and include funds that were laundered. They had previously been frozen under a government-requested restraining order.

The theft, which occurred on or about October 29, involved more than $6 billion in cryptocurrency from Binance. Since then, the US government has helped freeze, seize and/or return more than $2.9 billion in stolen digital assets from multiple sources, as part of broader efforts to assist Binance in recovering the funds.

“North Korean cyber hackers stole more than $6 billion in cryptocurrency from Binance, but swift coordination between the government and private-sector partners helped prevent a substantial portion of those assets from disappearing,” said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department's Criminal Division.

The FBI, the US Secret Service and IRS Criminal Investigation are investigating the case, with Circle Internet Financial providing assistance.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that cryptocurrency exchange Binance recorded approximately $3.64 billion in net outflows as it gradually restored withdrawals following a $6.3 billion cyberattack.