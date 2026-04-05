U.S. reports rescue of military officer from Iran

According to the statement by U.S. President Donald Trump, the operation took place over several hours and involved dozens of aircraft equipped with advanced weaponry. The rescued serviceman, identified as a U.S. Air Force colonel, had reportedly been located behind enemy lines in mountainous terrain.

The president said the officer had sustained injuries but is now in stable condition.

“Over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History… This brave warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran… but is now SAFE and SOUND,” Donald Trump said.

The operation was conducted under continuous monitoring by U.S. military leadership, including the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other senior officials. Planning for the rescue was carried out in advance, with real-time tracking of the officer’s location.

Trump also stated that another U.S. pilot had been rescued in a separate operation a day earlier. The information had not been disclosed at the time due to operational security concerns.

“This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory,” he added.

According to the U.S. president, both missions were completed without casualties among American personnel.

He also emphasized that the operations demonstrated what he described as U.S. air superiority over Iranian airspace.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Iranian authorities said their air defence systems had shot down two U.S. military aircraft.