US President’s Special Envoy Steven Witkoff arrives in Moscow — source

"Russian Presidential Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev met Steven Witcoff at the Vnukovo airport," the source said.

Last time Witkoff came to Moscow for talks on April 25, and before that he was in St. Petersburg on April 11. Both times, Russian President Vladimir Putin held meetings with him. This is Witkoff’s fifth visit to Russia since the beginning of the year.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he could impose sanctions on Russia on August 9 if a settlement to the Ukrainian crisis could not be reached by that time.

However, he noted that Russia was doing a good job of handling sanctions. When asked whether Russia could avoid sanctions from the current US administration, Trump said that this requires closing a deal as a result people would stop dying.

On July 14, Trump said that the US would impose import duties of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington did not reach an agreement on a settlement in Ukraine within 50 days. On July 29, Trump said that he had decided to reduce this period to 10 days.

On August 5, Trump noted that the US would later decide whether to impose the import duties. According to him, the US's further steps would depend on the outcome of the upcoming talks of his special envoy Steven Witkoff in Moscow.