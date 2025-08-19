US President Trump has invitation to visit Russia, says Foreign Minister Lavrov

"Trump has an invitation to visit Russia," Lavrov said in an interview with Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel in response to a question whether the American president would visit Russia by the end of the year.

Lavrov recalled that at a press conference during the Russia-US Summit in Alaska last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed this invitation.

If I remember correctly, US President Donald Trump said that it was very interesting. It will be interesting for everyone, the minister said.

Anchorage Summit

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. The meeting lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader’s limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting.

The Russian side was also represented by Presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit.

The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress made in the talks, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach an agreement.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with several European leaders, held high-level talks with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.