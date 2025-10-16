U.S. President to visit South Korea for APEC Summit on Oct 29-30

During his visit, President Trump is expected to hold bilateral talks with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Wi also noted that a potential U.S.-China summit could also take place if arrangements are finalized.

When asked about the possibility of Trump meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his stay, Wi stated no such plans are currently known.

Meanwhile, senior South Korean officials are in Washington this week to finalize details of Seoul’s $350 billion investment pledge. Wi noted that both sides are aligned on the importance of making progress head of the Lee-Trump summit.

Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for talks in South Korea.