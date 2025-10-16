EN
    U.S. President to visit South Korea for APEC Summit on Oct 29-30

    17:44, 16 October 2025

    U.S. President Donald Trump is anticipated to pay a visit to South Korea from October 29 to 30 to participate in high-level meetings on the amrgins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, according to National Security Adviser Wi Sung-Iac, Yonhap repots.

    President Donald Trump
    Photo credit: whitehouse.gov

    During his visit, President Trump is expected to hold bilateral talks with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Wi also noted that a potential U.S.-China summit could also take place if arrangements are finalized.

    When asked about the possibility of Trump meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his stay, Wi stated no such plans are currently known.

    Meanwhile, senior South Korean officials are in Washington this week to finalize details of Seoul’s $350 billion investment pledge. Wi noted that both sides are aligned on the importance of making progress head of the Lee-Trump summit.

    Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for talks in South Korea.

