US orders tighter screening of H-1B visa applicants over past work

An internal cable sent to U.S. missions on December 2 directs officers to examine resumes and even public profiles, such as LinkedIn of applicants and accompanying family members. The review targets prior employment connected to activities including content moderation, fact-checking, compliance, and online safety.

Under the guidance, officers are told to assess whether an applicant may have been involved in actions deemed to restrict protected expression in the United States. If so, they may be found ineligible under provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The memo says the policy applies to all visa seekers but calls for heightened scrutiny of H-1B applicants, who often work in the technology sector, including social media and financial services. The tougher checks cover both new and repeat applicants.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said the department does not comment on leaked documents but reaffirmed that it opposes foreign workers engaging in activities that restrict Americans’ free speech.

The move follows earlier changes under President Trump’s immigration policy, including stricter screening of student visas and new fees imposed on H-1B applications in September. The administration has made online speech a recurring focus of its foreign policy, frequently criticizing what it views as censorship abroad.

In May, Marco Rubio warned that visa bans could be considered for individuals involved in restricting the speech of Americans on digital platforms.

H-1B visas allow U.S. employers to hire foreign specialists in fields such as information technology, engineering, and finance, and are widely used by major U.S. technology companies. The policy shift comes after years of political debate over online speech and platform regulation during the administration of former President Joe Biden.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation introducing an annual US$100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications as part of efforts to encourage technology companies to prioritize training American workers over hiring from abroad.