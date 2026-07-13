U.S. launches new wave of strikes on Iran

The operation targeted Iranian air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone facilities, and small boats.

It used fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones, and — for the first time — one-way attack sea drones.

“Dozens of targets at multiple locations” were struck with precision munitions.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade. CENTCOM emphasized that Iran “does not control” the waterway.

The command added that US forces "are postured and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available to commercial shipping despite Iran's continued unwarranted aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations."