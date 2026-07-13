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    U.S. launches new wave of strikes on Iran

    08:35, 13 July 2026

    The United States has carried out a fresh round of offensive strikes against Iran, targeting dozens of military sites in an effort to weaken Tehran’s ability to disrupt international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Qazinform News Agency learnt from Anadolu Agency.

    U.S. Launches New Wave of Strikes on Iran
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    The operation targeted Iranian air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone facilities, and small boats.

    It used fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones, and — for the first time — one-way attack sea drones.

    “Dozens of targets at multiple locations” were struck with precision munitions.

    The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade. CENTCOM emphasized that Iran “does not control” the waterway.

    The command added that US forces "are postured and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available to commercial shipping despite Iran's continued unwarranted aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations."

    USA Iran Middle East situation
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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