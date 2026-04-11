US-Iran talks begin in Islamabad: What we know so far

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Pakistan’s capital earlier on Saturday to lead the American delegation in what are expected to be the most significant talks between Washington and Tehran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, according to Al Jazeera.

Before departure, Vance signaled cautious openness, stating that the United States was ready to “extend an open hand” if Iran engaged in good faith.

Shortly after, senior Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, also arrived in Islamabad to participate in the negotiations.

According to Anadolu Agency, Vance’s delegation landed on three aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase near Islamabad. The US team includes Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was among those who received the delegation, with the Foreign Ministry confirming their arrival.

At the same time, the Iranian delegation has entered into talks with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Iranian state television reports that the meeting is currently ongoing, and its outcome is expected to determine whether direct negotiations between the US and Iran will proceed.

Pakistan is actively working to bring both sides to the same table. According to Al Jazeera, Islamabad is pushing for direct talks, potentially beginning with a symbolic handshake between the heads of the delegations or mediated by a Pakistani official. The proposed schedule suggests negotiations would continue into the evening if both sides agree to engage directly.

However, the format of the talks remains uncertain. A diplomatic source indicated that if Pakistan fails to secure direct engagement, discussions will proceed indirectly and may be limited to a single day.

Key sticking points remain unresolved. Iranian media report that Tehran has not yet agreed to begin formal negotiations, pending the fulfillment of preconditions it says were previously accepted by the United States. These include the unfreezing of Iranian assets and the establishment of a ceasefire in Lebanon. The Iranian delegation is expected to raise these issues in its meeting with Sharif before making a final decision.

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref also underscored political sensitivities ahead of the talks, warning that the presence of figures aligned with an “Israel First” approach would prevent any agreement. In contrast, he suggested that engagement with representatives focused on “America First” could yield a mutually beneficial outcome.

On the US side, President Donald Trump outlined Washington’s primary demand, stating that any agreement would hinge on guarantees that Iran abandons the development of nuclear weapons. Speaking before departing Washington, Trump emphasized that this condition accounts for “99 percent” of a potential deal.

He also made a series of sweeping claims about Iran’s military capabilities and reiterated that the United States would not allow Tehran to impose transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as international waters. Trump added that a successful agreement would effectively ensure the reopening of the strategic waterway.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump said Friday that the United States would ensure the Strait of Hormuz is "open fairly soon."