U.S. exempts smartphones, computers from sweeping tariff scheme

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a notice Saturday (U.S. time) announcing the exemption of select electronics, such as smartphones, laptops, personal computers (PCs), servers and semiconductor equipment, from the reciprocal tariffs, including the 125 percent levies imposed on Chinese imports.

The exclusions apply retroactively from April 5, it added.

The latest decision is expected to ease concerns across the global tech industry about surging prices, as many of those products are manufactured in China.

Trump had initially planned to implement steep reciprocal tariffs on most countries, but he announced a 90-day pause on the scheme last week. Instead, the U.S. has imposed a blanket global tariff of 10 percent.

For imports from China, the exemption applies only to the 125 percent reciprocal tariffs. Previous duties of 20 percent on all Chinese imports, which Trump said were related to the U.S. fentanyl crisis, will remain in effect.

In a statement issued Saturday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "President Trump has made it clear America cannot rely on China to manufacture critical technologies, such as semiconductors, chips, smartphones and laptops."

She noted that major tech firms are "hustling to onshore their manufacturing in the United States as soon as possible," indicating the Trump administration would continue to push for the relocation of their manufacturing operations to American soil.

Meanwhile, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he will give details about his approach to semiconductor tariffs Monday, according to foreign media reports.

"I'll give you that answer on Monday," Trump said. "We'll be very specific on Monday."

As earlier reported, China raised additional tariffs to 125 pct on imported U.S. products.