U.S. Embassy unable to evacuate its citizens from Israel

“As a result of the current security situation and ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the U.S. Embassy has directed that all U.S. government employees and their family members continue to shelter in place in and near their residences until further notice,” the Embassy's statement on X reads.

According to the statement, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will be closed on Tuesday, June 17.

"Given the security situation and in compliance with Israel Home Front Command guidance, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will be closed Tuesday, June 17. This includes the Consular Sections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. There will be no passport (emergency or regular) or Consular Report of Birth Abroad services," the post reads.

Earlier it was reported that blasts rocked Tehran and air raid sirens went off in Tel Aviv as Iran says it is preparing for what it calls the largest and most intense missile attack in history on Israeli soil, after a strike on Iranian state television.