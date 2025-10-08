US crude oil production will average 13.5 million barrels per day in both 2025, 2026: EIA

EIA data show US crude oil production reached a record high of more than 13.6 million barrels per day in July, which was higher than EIA’s previous production estimate. EIA continues to expect crude oil production will decline from its recent peak as oil prices fall, but it revised its forecasts upward for average 2025 and 2026 US crude oil production to 13.5 million barrels per day in both years.

EIA once again expects oil production growth to be led by countries outside of OPEC+. Although OPEC+ has announced a significant rebound in its oil production targets, EIA expects OPEC+ production will remain below announced targets, preventing inventory builds from accelerating too quickly and limiting the decrease in oil prices.

For global oil prices, EIA expects global production of crude oil and petroleum products to increase through 2026, leading to continued growth in global petroleum inventories. This inventory growth pushes oil prices down in EIA’s forecast, with the Brent crude oil price declining to average $62 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $52 per barrel in 2026.

For natural gas prices, EIA expects the Henry Hub natural gas spot price will rise from just under $3.00 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in September to $4.10 per MMBtu in January. The January forecast price is almost 50 cents/MMBtu lower than it was in the September STEO. Lower forecast natural gas prices largely reflect the expectation that US natural gas production will be higher than previously forecast, leading to more natural gas in storage.

In regards to LNG export capacity, the United States is expected to add 5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity in 2025 and 2026 as Plaquemines LNG and Corpus Christi LNG Stage 3 come online. EIA expects the increased LNG export capacity will increase total US LNG exports to 15 Bcf/d in 2025 and to 16 Bcf/d in 2026, up from 12 Bcf/d in 2024.

Notably, Kazakhstan, OPEC+ countries reaffirm commitment to market stability on current healthy oil market fundamentals.