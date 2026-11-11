US consumer prices rise 0.4% in October, surpassing forecasts

The monthly increase in the Consumer Price Index slowed from September's 0.6% gain but exceeded economists' forecast of 0.3%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It did not publish annual headline or core inflation figures because the government shutdown in October 2025 prevented the collection of survey data needed for year-on-year comparisons.

Annual inflation had been expected to reach 3.9%, but no official headline figure was available for comparison with the forecast.

Energy prices rose 0.7% in October, following a sharp 5.2% increase in September, according to the data.

Gasoline prices climbed 1%, while electricity costs increased 0.9%. Natural gas prices, however, declined 0.8%.

Food prices increased 0.5% after remaining unchanged in September.

Grocery prices rose 0.4%, while the cost of dining out increased 0.5%.

Shelter costs climbed 0.3%, accounting for more than 30% of the overall monthly increase in consumer prices.

Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.3% for the third consecutive month.

Among other categories, recreation prices increased 0.8%, motor vehicle insurance costs climbed 0.7%, and medical care prices rose 0.3%.

Used car and truck prices fell 1.2%, reversing September's 0.7% increase, while communication prices edged down 0.1%.

Earlier, it was reported that inflation in the eurozone had reached 4% in October, its highest level in three years, as energy prices surged amid the conflict in the Middle East.