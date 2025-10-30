US company opens pre-orders for humanoid home robot

“Humanoids were long a thing of sci-fi, then they were a thing of research, but today, with the launch of NEO, humanoids become a product,” wrote Bernt Bornich, CEO and Founder of 1X, in a post on X. “NEO is the first step on a journey towards a more abundant future and we’re excited for you to join us on this journey.”

According to the developers, NEO is capable of autonomously cleaning living spaces, folding laundry, organizing household items, and assisting with basic food preparation. The device is powered by an artificial intelligence system that enables natural dialogue with the user, command recognition, and adaptation to a family’s environment and daily routines.

The robot can memorize previously issued instructions, create shopping lists, send event reminders, and support educational activities. Its hardware platform ensures smooth and safe movement, high lifting capacity, and quiet operation.

Initial deliveries are scheduled to begin in the United States in 2026, with expansion to international markets planned for 2027. Early access is priced at $20,000, in addition to a monthly subscription fee of $499.

The company emphasizes that the goal of the project is to improve everyday comfort and safety by offering intelligent robotic assistants designed to ease domestic workloads and enhance overall quality of life.

