US, China to consider tariff cuts on $60 billion in goods

According to documents published by the White House, the framework will be implemented through the intergovernmental U.S.-China Board of Trade. The value of the listed goods was calculated using bilateral trade data for 2024.

The list of US products for import into China comprises 1,619 tariff lines, including meat, fish and seafood, dairy products, wheat, corn, coal, cotton and medical equipment. It specifically includes MRI scanners, ultrasound diagnostic systems, surgical robots and pacemakers.

The US list of Chinese products contains 77 entries, covering selected tableware, household textiles, domestic appliances, children’s products, toys and sports equipment. These include microwave ovens, coffee makers, toasters, electric shavers, child safety seats and playpens. The entry covering toys excludes products equipped with radio-frequency, Wi-Fi, Ethernet or Bluetooth capabilities.

Approval of the lists does not mean that lower tariffs have taken effect. Specific decisions will be made and implemented in accordance with each country’s domestic legal procedures. The documents do not specify the scale of the reductions or when they will take effect.

The board will be overseen by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the American side, and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on the Chinese side.

The two sides also plan to monitor trade in the listed goods and may expand the lists to include additional products. Adjustments are not expected to be made more frequently than once a year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United States and China had agreed to establish a bilateral dialogue framework on artificial intelligence security.