U.S. average diesel price hits record $5.90 per gallon

The previous record was 5.82 dollars per gallon in June 2022, in the early months of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

U.S. media attributed rising gas and diesel costs to the ongoing conflicts in Iran and Ukraine, which have disrupted international energy markets and driven up global fuel prices.

High diesel prices are adding to the Republican Party's midterm election challenges, as rising costs translate into higher transportation expenses for many everyday goods. Some businesses have already passed those costs on to consumers in the form of additional fees.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Venezuela’s National Assembly had approved a major oil agreement with the United States that would give a U.S.-backed private company access to about one-fifth of the country’s vast oil reserves.