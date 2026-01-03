U.S. Attorney General says Maduro and his wife to face trial

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States, Bondi said on the X social account.

The remarks came after the U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the "United States of America had successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela," during which President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been "captured and flown out of the country."

Trump also said that there will be a News Conference today at 11 a.m. (9:00 p.m. Astana time on January 3), at Mar-a-Lago.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that multiple strong explosions were heard on Saturday in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, amid rising tensions with the United States.